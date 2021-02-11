San Diego Police shocked County Supervisors voted against getting them vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Police, and other police departments across San Diego County are reacting to a shocking 3-2 vote from the Board of Supervisors that struck down a plan to authorize law enforcement officers to get vaccinated.

All three Democrats, Nathan Fletcher, Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer voted against the motion, despite requests for authorization from various law enforcement groups.

Both Republicans, Supervisors Desmond and Anderson voted in favor of authorizing law enforcement to get vaccinated in San Diego County.

San Diego County Health Officials say we are adhering to federal and state guidelines to vaccinate priority groups.

But, Governor Newsom’s office has confirmed to KUSI News that local counties have the power to modify the state guidelines at their discretion. Multiple counties across California have done this to get their law enforcement officers vaccinated.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Jack Schaeffer, President of the San Diego Police Officers Association, who explained police normally get to all kids of calls first, potentially putting them into close contact with many individuals they do not know.

Furthermore, Chula Vista Police Department, Chief Roxana Kennedy, joined Good Morning San Diego’s Jason Austell with a reaction the the decision and discuss why she wants law enforcement agencies in San Diego to be moved up in priority.

Kennedy said, “I was extremely disappointed to watch the supervisors meeting and to hear some of the discussion as if law enforcement was trying to push 65 and older out of the way is really missing the point.”

RELATED STORY: Chula Vista Police Chief Kennedy ‘disappointed’ Supervisors refuse to vaccinate law enforcement