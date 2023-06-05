San Diego Police shoot and kill armed man at San Ysidro Trolley Station





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A San Diego Police officer shot and killed an armed man at the San Ysidro trolley station, authorities said Monday.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the station on San Ysidro Boulevard, SDPD Officer John Buttle told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police received a report of an armed man who was “foaming at the mouth” on a trolley headed from the Iris Avenue Transit Center to the San Ysidro station, the Union-Tribune reported citing scanner traffic.

Transit security officers saw the man at the San Ysidro station and told police the suspect was holding a gun in his hand and was “throwing up gang signs,” the Union-Tribune said.

The man was held at gun point and was listening to commands, then police reported shots fired, and the suspect was shot in the face and chest, the Union-Tribune said, according to scanner traffic. Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

Paramedics arrived, but the man was declared dead before he could be taken to a hospital.

Under protocol, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

No further details were immediately released.

