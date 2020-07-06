San Diego Police shoot prisoner who slipped handcuffs, took gun

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego police Sunday evening shot and wounded a 25-year- old man in custody who slipped out of handcuffs at police headquarters and grabbed an officer’s back-up gun.

The events happened at 8 p.m., said San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No officers were injured, Buttle said.

It was not clear how many officers fired their weapons, nor how many times the suspect was struck. It was also unclear why the man was in custody.