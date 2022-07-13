San Diego Police welcomed back to Pride Parade

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement agencies are being welcomed back to the San Diego Pride Parade.

Safety concerns at large gatherings like this weekend’s Pride Parade in the wake of national shootings are in the heads of everyone who will be attending.

Sheriff Anthony Ray joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the Pride Parade and local law enforcement this weekend.