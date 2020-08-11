San Diego politicians, political leaders react to Joe Biden’s VP pick

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local politicians and political insiders reacted along party lines today to California Sen. Kamala Harris being chosen as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, some lauding the choice, others dismissing it.

Harris, 55, is the first Black woman and first South Asian woman to run on the ticket of a major political party.

“BIDEN-HARRIS!!!” wrote Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, a candidate for San Diego mayor.

“San Diego County Democrats are so proud to have our Senator serve on the ticket that will DEFEAT Donald Trump,” the San Diego County Democratic Party tweeted. “We’re also THRILLED to announce @KamalaHarris will speak to @sandiegodems at this year’s Roosevelt Honors on Sat, August 29.”

“Congratulations to our Senator — and, to echo the words of our Governor: Let’s go win this!” wrote the San Diego Democrats for Equality.

San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins, president pro tem of the California Senate, tweeted: “.@JoeBiden has created a historic presidential ticket that will lead to a White House we’ve been waiting for — just, purposeful, compassionate. I couldn’t be more ecstatic to congratulate my Senator, my friend, and our next Vice President, @KamalaHarris!”

Biden had promised during a primary debate in March that he would pick a woman as his running mate, and he made good on that vow Tuesday after much speculation, with a short list that also reportedly included Los Angeles Rep. Karen Bass, former National Security Adviser Susan Rice, Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Michigan Gov. Gretchen

Whitmer.

In recent days, speculation focused more narrowly on Harris and Rice.

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked (Harris) — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden announced Tuesday via his Twitter page.

After the selection was announced, Harris wrote on Twitter: “Joe Biden can unify the American people because he’s spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he’ll build an America that lives up to our ideals. I’m honored to join him as our party’s nominee for vice president, and do what it takes to make him our commander-in-chief.”

But San Diego County Republican Party Chairman Tony Krvaric said voters will know better than to choose a ticket with California’s former attorney general attached.

“We congratulate Joe Biden on picking Kamala Harris as his running mate as she brings zero substance and lots of baggage — the main being the disastrous policies of California which will go over like a lead balloon in key battleground states,” he said.

President Donald Trump posted an attack ad railing against Harris on his Twitter page just minutes after Biden’s announcement.

“Kamala Harris ran for president by rushing to the radical left, embracing Bernie’s plan for socialized medicine, calling for trillions in new taxes, attacking Joe Biden for racist policies. Voters rejected Harris: They smartly spotted a phony. But not Joe Biden. He’s not that smart,” the ad said.

KUSI contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI News to discuss Kamala Harris as the Democratic Vice Presidential candidate pick.