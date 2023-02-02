San Diego prep athletes pick their destiny on National Signing Day





Charlie Hines has a CIF title, a state title, and an award for being a top lineman in San Diego county.

Now he can add an extra line to his high school nameplate – Ivy League level football player.

Hines is just one of several dozen students across San Diego high schools to sign their letters of intent on National Signing Day. The February window covers virtually every sport under the NCAA banner, but is mainly known now for finalizing football commits, along with the traditional spring sports.

“I chose Brown because of the opportunity I could set myself up for after school,” Hines said. “The connections and jobs I can make from attending the university, and still being able to play at the Division I level, was huge to me.”

Point Loma’s Chase Lowary committed to Valparaiso University today, to play football at the Collegiate level! Best of luck to The Lumberjack at the next level ! 🪓 #kusippr pic.twitter.com/uHC5iawh36 — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) February 1, 2023

RBV’s Connor Underhill committed to Adams State today to play football at the collegiate level. Best of luck to Connor at the next level! #kusippr pic.twitter.com/WN00DodNXn — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) February 1, 2023

Point Loma qualified for the D-3 section title game in November, thanks in part to linebacker Chase Lowary. A part of the Point Loma Pop Warner team that won a national championship, he’s now on his way to Valparaiso.

“I want to maintain high grades and a high class rank while I’m there,” Lowary said. “They offered a really good academic program.”

KUSI Sports cameras were seen across the county as well – take a look at the action from Lincoln, St. Augustine, La Costa Canyon, and many more.

SCHOOL PLAYERS COLLEGE Point Loma Chase Lowary Valpo Madison Lawson Minshew Illinois State Sean Webb New Hampshire Jonah Rodriguez SDSU Oceanside Daniel Herrera Adams State Lincoln KJ Chatham Black Hills Corey Thompson Miller UNLV Charlie Hines Brown Adrien Chargulauf Black Hills Logan Moore UAB La Costa Canyon Nick Felago USD RBV Connor Underhill Adams State Mater Dei Chris Snyder Cal Poly Vincent Friend Black Hills State Cathedral Jaxon Holloway Western New Mexico Del Norte Mateen Bhagnani Cal San Diego Deante Gray SMSU

The Madison Warhawks hosted their signing day today! Jonah Rodriguez to SDSU, Sean Webb to New Hampshire, and Lawson Minshew to Illinois State for baseball! #kusippr #kusisports pic.twitter.com/6XMNRs4IY7 — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) February 1, 2023