San Diego Pride goes virtual for a second year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Citing continuing uncertainty about the safety of large-scale public events in the era of COVID-19, San Diego Pride announced today that its biggest July celebrations will be virtual for the second year in a row.

Founded in 1974, San Diego Pride presents numerous events each year that draw thousands of people to celebrate and support the region’s LGBTQ community.

Pride events nationwide mark the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York, a series of protests that followed a police raid on a gay bar called the Stonewall Inn in June 1969.

San Diego Pride said the decision to celebrate largely online again this year grew out of communication with local, state and federal elected and public health officials. While widespread COVID-19 vaccine adoption is helping to make public gatherings safer, changing public health conditions and precautions make the future uncertain, SD Pride said in a statement.

Details regarding virtual and limited-capacity in-person events planned for July 10-18 will be announced in early June. Highlights will include She Fest, celebrating the talents and contributions of women; Light Up the Cathedral in partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral; Spirit of Stonewall Rally; a Virtual Pride 5K; and various other celebrations.

SD Pride will produce small in-person “satellite” events across San Diego County to celebrate the area’s many LGBTQ communities and uplift diverse identities and experiences.

“San Diego Pride, each of us, and all of humanity need to heal from the toll COVID-19 has taken on all of us,” San Diego Pride Executive Director Fernando Lopez said. “That will take time. While I know that this year’s Pride events may again look different, next year’s Pride will be a massive unforgettable celebration.”

More information can be found at https://sdpride.org/.