San Diego public golf courses are now able to reopen with restrictions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Starting today, May 1, public golf courses are allowed to start taking tee times again, with restrictions.

Operators have to fill out a six page sheet telling the County Health Offices they’re adhering to distancing rules, checking players temperature before play, not allowing flagsticks to be touched, and more.

Even though it’s slightly different than a normal day on the links, it also gets people back to work, and money back in the pockets of cities and directors.

Some of the other regulations include, no seating in food and beverage areas, no instruction, no rakes, no touching flagsticks, no equipment on the driving range, and a limit on the number of people in the pro shop at one time.

The San Diego County golf course physical distancing and safety plan can be found here.