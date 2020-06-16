San Diego Public Library debuts online hub for pride month events, information

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Public Library began a month-long Pride celebration Tuesday by debuting a Facebook page which will serve as an online hub for events, discussions and projects through July 17.

The “Virtual Pride” page, https://www.facebook.com/SDPLpride/, will be the hub for “Together Tuesdays” and “Fabulous Fridays” featuring LGBTQ- themed storytimes, author discussions, make-at-home crafts and more.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Diego Pride has canceled all in-person gatherings.

“The San Diego Public Library is committed to inclusion and reflecting the diverse communities we serve,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “While we can’t mark Pride in the usual way this year due to the COVID- 19 pandemic, our Virtual Pride programming provides a place to come together to celebrate San Diego’s LGBTQ community.”

San Diego Pride Executive Director Fernando Z. Lopez said libraries “play such a vital role in our communities throughout the year, preserving and presenting truth, wisdom and the human experience. It is an honor to partner with such an important institution to create visibility around the LGBTQ community and showcase local artistic talent, all the while inspiring inclusion, literacy and education.”

As part of the Virtual Pride celebration, the library has chosen the winner of its first Pride library card design contest. Nearly 90 designs were submitted and the winning entry came from 10-year-old Jasmine Nguyen.

The youngster’s card design features several rainbows along with the word “Pride” and hearts with equal signs inside. The Pride library card design contest is a partnership between the San Diego Public Library and San Diego Pride.

The winning library card design is featured on the Library’s Virtual Pride 2020 page, https://www.sandiego.gov/public-library/lgbt, along with a full list of Pride programming, book recommendations and LGBTQ community resources.