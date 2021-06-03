San Diego Public Library Foundation is developing a new master plan for the city





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Public Library Foundation is developing a new master plan for the city’s public Libraries.

In partnership with the San Diego Public Library, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego City Council, the Friends of San Diego Public Library and the City of San Diego Board of Library Commissioners, this new plan will provide a long-term vision and strategy for San Diego Public Library facility, technology and program investments.

“The input from our community members is invaluable,” says Patrick Stewart, CEO of the San Diego Public Library Foundation. “Thanks to those who filled out the survey, the participants in the focus groups and the Library staff who also took the survey, we now have a better idea of how different communities use the Library and what they need moving forward.”

