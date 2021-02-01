San Diego Public Library holds Black History Month events, special edition library card

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Public Library released a full month long schedule of events today celebrating the rich and diverse history of Black Americans in honor of Black History Month.

The library’s programming includes storytimes for children, book discussions, author talks and take-home craft kits.

“The San Diego Public Library is proud to celebrate Black History Month and to provide yet another way to connect with our residents who may be isolated at home due to the pandemic,” said Misty Jones, library director. “We hope the library programs will encourage patrons to learn more about the achievements of Black Americans and the contributions they have made throughout

our country’s history.”

As part of the celebration, the San Diego Public Library will release a Black History Month library card. The special edition card was designed by 15-year-old Scripps Ranch High School student Sahithi Lingampalli and was chosen from dozens submitted by local students. It features the likenesses of congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Vice President Kamala Harris and tennis great Serena Williams.

“I wanted to showcase the achievements made by people of African ethnicity, especially in the year 2020 when we were hit with a pandemic,” Lingampalli said. “I felt that these people were standouts over the last year.”

Patrons can pick up the Black History Month library card beginning Monday at the 25 San Diego Public Library locations offering limited in-person or contactless pickup services.

In addition to the card, the San Diego Public Library will host two virtual events with author and historian Anne C. Bailey: — Reconciling 1619 and 1776 in American History: The Debate over the

Soul of a Nation at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 25 — in collaboration with the University of San Diego, the author will discuss the concept of “living history” and connecting events of the past to current and contemporary issues; and — The NY Times 1619 Project and Why Slavery Matters at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 — in collaboration with San Diego Unified School District, students will have an interactive discussion with the author.

To register for the author events and for more information on the library’s Black History Month programs and library card, visit www.sandiego.gov/blackhistorymonth.