San Diego Public Library Spring into Steam program kicks off

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego Public Library is kicking off its fourth annual Spring into STEAM program with a new series of workshops designed to encourage young students to better appreciate and improve their STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) skills.

“The early introduction into STEAM fields that students receive during these workshops opens their eyes to a world of opportunities and helps them identify that dream job that they never knew existed,” said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer. “Our City libraries are giving San Diego’s youngest minds the chance to explore and innovate while preparing them for the jobs of tomorrow.”

This year’s theme is “Go Wild!” and explores the sights, sounds and ecosystems of the rainforest. Spring into STEAM programs are free to youth ages nine through 12, and are a collaboration with local science experts and organizations including Microsoft, Arts for Learning San Diego and the Biocom Institute Festival of Science & Engineering.

“This program offers a unique and engaging way for young people to strengthen their STEAM skills,” said Library Director Misty Jones. “Spring into STEAM programs are offered at all San Diego Public Library locations, ensuring they are accessible to all San Diego youth.”

Classes and workshops will be held at all 36 libraries across the City during the months of March, April and May. There are five programs to choose from and participants who finish three or more will receive a pair of binoculars.