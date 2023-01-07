San Diego Public Watchdogs call out SDG&E

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the first week of 2023, SDG&E announced it would be increasing energy prices for San Diegans following an increase in the price of natural gas.

Following this rate increase, San Diegans began paying twice the amount they paid the same time a year prior. San Diegans now pay the highest energy prices in the continental U.S.

Public Watchdogs Member Charles Langley joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the increasing number of San Diegans who will not be able to pay their electricity bills in 2023.