San Diego radio host broadcasts from his closet for listeners in Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As Russian aggression and violence continues inflicting Ukraine, many folks have been doing as much as they can to help them.

For long-time San Diego radio legend Dave Mason, he’s broadcasting from his closet, where it is then sent digitally to WTWW out of Tennessee, then around the world, where many listeners in Ukraine are tuning in.

Mason joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss in detail what he has been working on.

Listeners can call the station at 1-833-390-5085 to record their messages to Ukrainians.

Many have been doing so to send messages of support for Ukrainians.