San Diego radio host can cook a mean pork butt, too

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Long-time local radio host and chef Greg Simms joined KUSI to show viewers how he makes his delectable pork “butt”/shoulder tacos with home-pickled red onion.

Pork Butt/Shoulder Recipe: https://youtu.be/WYOPhWNDd5c

Pickled Red Onions: https://youtu.be/SLKLc9v2Kvo

Simms’s culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu is perceptible in this dish, even virtually.

His radio shows can be heard weekday mornings on Sunny 98.1 FM in San Diego and weekday afternoons on K-Earth 101 FM in Los Angeles.