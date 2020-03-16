San Diego reaches 39 positive COVID-19 cases





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has just released official statistics of current coronavirus cases, following the news that two UCSD healthcare workers, three military members, a fireman/paramedic and a local politician tested positive this week.

Positive Cases in San Diego County Since February 14, 2020 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Updated March 15, 2020 COVID-19 Case Summary San Diego County Residents Federal Quarantine Non-San Diego County Residents Total Total Positives 33 4 2 39 Age Groups 0-17 years 0 0 0 0 18-64 years 26 2 1 29 65+ years 7 2 1 10 Age Unknown 0 0 0 0 Gender Female 17 2 1 20 Male 16 2 1 19 Unknown 0 0 0 0 Hospitalized 8 3 1 12 Deaths 0 0 0 0

The County also announced that it’s now able to test for novel coronavirus and COVID-19 through the San Diego Public Health Lab. The samples no longer need to be sent to the CDC, so specimens and data can be confirmed much faster.

Meanwhile, bars and restaurants were ordered to close or operate at reduced capacity following Governor Gavin Newsom’s declaration of California’s State of Emergency, an order backed by the CDC to maintain safe distances to curb the spread of the disease.

According to their website, serious illness develops in about 16% of positive cases and are most detrimental to those with underlying health conditions and the elderly populations. At the current rate, the World Health Organization places the mortality rate from COVID-19 at 3.4%.