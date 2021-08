San Diego real estate markets begin stabilizing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The real estate market in San Diego has seen a swing for both buyers and sellers in recent months — but now many are saying the market is seeing a balance.

Jim Bottrell, Broker and Founder of the Jim Bottrell Real Estate Team, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the San Diego real estate market is fairing.

Overall, the previously hectic housing market is beginning to stabilize, Bottrell said.