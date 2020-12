San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce on Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is reacting to Governor Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order that is now in effect.

President and CEO of the Chamber, Jerry Sanders, explains what they have heard from our local business owners, and what he believes the State of California can do better to lower the frustration and concern these businesses are experiencing.