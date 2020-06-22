San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce’s All Our Talent initiative

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Regional Chamber Foundation launched a new initiative called All Our Talent: Women on Boards and Commissions.

Through the All Our Talent initiative, the Chamber will release an analysis and dashboard that details where San Diego stands in terms of gender-diverse leadership and identifies gaps and makes recommendations for improving gender diversity on corporate, nonprofit, and government boards and commissions.

President & CEO, Jerry Sanders, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the initiative.

This report will be the foundation for a panel discussion on gender balance and diversity featuring special guest speakers California First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

Key takeaways of the analysis:

• Public Company Boards: Of the 88 public companies headquartered in the San Diego region, 23% of the board seats are held by women.

• Private Company Boards: 25 of the largest private companies in San Diego were led by a male CEO and two had female CEOs and board composition is not widely disclosed.

• Nonprofit Boards: Of the region’s 51 largest nonprofit organizations, 34 have male board chairs, 14 have female board chairs, and 3 were unspecified.

• City of San Diego-Appointed Boards & Commissions: 53% of city board seats are held by men and 47% by women.

• County of San Diego-Appointed Boards & Commissions: 65% of county board and commission seats are held by men and 35% are held by women.