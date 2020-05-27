San Diego Regional EDC releases retail and restaurant reopening guides

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego continues to reopen, San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and San Diego SBDC, have commissioned a broad team to develop detailed guides to help small retail and restaurant establishments reopen.

The guides align with current San Diego County, state, and national guidance, were developed in collaboration with various regional task forces, and have been tested in focus groups by local businesses.

EDC and various regional partners are ensuring small businesses have the tools they need to recover, adapt and thrive over the coming months. Since the start of the pandemic, EDC has provided direct guidance to nearly 400 small businesses.

President & CEO, Mark Cafferty, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the guides for businesses.

Additional information on the guides can be found here: https://www.sandiegobusiness.org/blog/reopening-san-diegos-small-businesses-free-guides/