San Diego Rep is resuming in-person performances for their 46th season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP) announced today the lineup for its 2021/2022 season and return to in-person performance at the Lyceum Theatre.

For its super-sized 46th season, San Diego REP invites audiences to go on a trip that flips The Grapes of Wrath on its head as the Joads head back to Oklahoma in Mother Road; to laugh their heads off with She the People by The Second City; to dive deep into the mystery and adventure of the 2015 Tony Award-winner for Best Play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time; to take a journey of self-discovery, with a hilarious surprise visitor in The Great Khan; to spend Passover with the Levi-Katz family in the JFest favorite In Every Generation; to dance the night away and find true love with a musical adaptation of Twelfth Night; to head for the stars on a hilarious intergalactic adventure penned by Playwright-in-Residence Herbert Siguenza, Isaac Asimov Grandmaster Funk; and to finish the season with one of the biggest and best offerings San Diego REP has brought to the stage in its 46 year history, to be announced later.

Season 46 tickets are currently available by subscription only and can be purchased by calling the box office at (619) 544-1000.

For more information visit: www.sdrep.org