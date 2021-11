San Diego Repertory Theatre hires new managing director

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Now in its 46th season, the San Diego Repertory Theatre has a new managing director.

The theatre searched through 300 American theatre professionals and landed on none other than Abigail Buell for their new managing director.

Buell joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her new appointment and what she hopes to bring to the theater.