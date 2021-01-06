San Diego reps respond to Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s congressional representatives took to social media Wednesday to respond to the violence that erupted at the U.S. Capitol when a throng of Trump supporters stormed the building and clashed with police, forcing lawmakers to shelter in place.

Rep. Juan Vargas, D-San Diego, wrote, “I am here today to fulfill my constitutional duty and certify President-elect Biden’s historic victory. My staff and I are safe. We are asking Americans to stand together for the rule of law and integrity of our nation’s democracy.”

I am here today to fulfill my constitutional duty and certify President-elect Biden’s historic victory. My staff and I are safe. We are asking Americans to stand together for the rule of law and integrity of our nation’s democracy. pic.twitter.com/QXDgVedPf3 — Rep. Juan Vargas (@RepJuanVargas) January 6, 2021

In a video posted along with his written statement, Vargas said, “We’ve had people now breach the security here in the Capitol. We are prepared here. We are going to defend democracy. The people voted. The people voted for Joe Biden to be president. Joe Biden will be president.”

Pointing off camera from inside his office, Vargas said, “As soon as they breach that wall, we will fight back. We’re ready to fight. This is not democracy you’re seeing. That’s anarchy out there. We’re here to fight for democracy. God bless America.”

I am sheltering in place due to multiple threats from suspicious packages and Trump supporters storming the Capitol, but I am safe. I am incredibly grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers trying to keep us safe. — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) January 6, 2021

Rep. Mike Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, whose district includes parts of San Diego County, tweeted, “I am sheltering in place due to multiple threats from suspicious packages and Trump supporters storming the Capitol, but I am safe. I am incredibly grateful for the brave Capitol Police officers trying to keep us safe.”

I’m safe. Thanks for the texts. More later. — Rep. Scott Peters (@RepScottPeters) January 6, 2021

Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, sent out a brief message that read, “I’m safe. Thanks for the texts. More later.” Peters then called into KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego to share his experience.

The violence we saw today is totally inexcusable. Nothing justifies it, and I condemn it in the strongest way possible. Everyone protesting in the Capitol should leave immediately. — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) January 6, 2021

Rep. Darrell Issa, the lone Republican congressman representing San Diego County, wrote, “To all protesting at the Capitol: It is time to disperse in a safe and orderly manner. Please support the Capitol Police, local law enforcement, and the National Guard. Help others to do the same. The violence we saw today is totally inexcusable. Nothing justifies it, and I condemn it in the strongest way possible. Everyone protesting in the Capitol should leave immediately.”

Issa called into KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego for around 30-minutes while under lockdown inside of the US Capitol.

Newly-elected Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-San Diego, wrote, “My staff and I are safe. The Capitol complex remains on lockdown and everyone should stay clear of the area.”

My staff and I are safe. The Capitol complex remains on lockdown and everyone should stay clear of the area. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) January 6, 2021