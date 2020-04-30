San Diego Republicans issue first ever Resolution, demanding Governor Newsom end the statewide lockdown immediately

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Republican Party of San Diego has issued their first ever resolution demanding that Governor Newsom end the statewide lockdown immediately.

This comes shortly after reports that Governor Newsom will advise California Police Chiefs to close all beaches and state parks because too many people enjoyed their day at the beaches that were open in places like Newport Beach, California.

The closures have sparked many different “Freedom Rally” demonstrations to protest the stay-at-home orders in recent weeks. Now, there are even more demonstrations planned, and many San Diego County leaders are pushing back against Newsom’s decision.

The Republican Party of San Diego released the following statement detailing their resolution to end the statewide lockdown:

Tony Krvaric, Chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County today issued the following statement in response to Governor Newsom’s seemingly indefinite statewide lockdown and petulant closure of our treasured beaches: “The lockdown is having disastrous effects on the mental and financial health of millions of Californians, including increased suicides, domestic abuse, and substance abuse. We seek a balanced approach recognizing our Fifth Amendment right to life, liberty, and property.” “Californians have substantially complied with unprecedented restrictions in order to ‘bend the curve’. With that objective achieved it’s time for Californians to get back to work, following common sense protocols. We demand Governor Newsom end the lockdown immediately.” This is the first ever resolution by the Republican Party of San Diego County with Tony Krvaric as Chairman.