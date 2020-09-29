San Diego Rescue Mission adopts ‘Bread of Life’ program to address homelessness

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Rescue Mission has adopted Bread of Life Rescue Mission, uniting as one to address the immediate needs of those experiencing homelessness in North County San Diego. The expansion will meet the needs of those in North County who are hurting, hungry, and poor with the love and grace of Jesus Christ.

The Bread of Life program will operate as a program under the San Diego Rescue Mission and will provide meals, groceries, clothing, resource navigation and life skills classes to program participants.

“Through this ministry expansion, we’ll impact more of San Diego one life at a time,” said Donnie Dee, President & CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission. “Bread of Life does an amazing job feeding, loving and equipping their neighbors in need. Our vision is to eventually add an emergency shelter in North County to help get people off the streets permanently.” Bread of Life, the North County branch of the San Diego Rescue Mission, offers a safe and nurturing environment for people desiring a better life.

For 20 years, Bread of Life has served Oceanside by meeting tangible, short-term needs and providing a welcoming, loving community for those in need of hope and compassion. What started with a few volunteers distributing bagged meals and clothing in parks and on the streets has become a multi-faceted resource for those facing hardship.

CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission, Donnie Dee, joined KUSI News to discuss the