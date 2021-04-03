San Diego Rescue Mission celebrates Easter weekend





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Rescue Mission will celebrate Easter and the hope of the Risen Christ with San Diegans who are low income or experiencing homelessness from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

This year’s meal will include a hot “to go” meal of pork tenderloin, scalloped potatoes, broccoli florets, and a dinner roll topped off with cake for dessert. There will also be Easter baskets for children with candy and Easter items.

The Rescue Mission will also be providing giveaways of essential items, prayer, and encouragement in a warm and genuine environment. A team of healthcare professionals will also be on site for those in need of medical attention.

Free parking during the event is available in the San Diego Rescue Mission parking lot at 1840 First Avenue downtown.