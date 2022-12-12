San Diego Rescue Mission hosts Christmas Outreach Meal, Dec. 17





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Saturday, Dec. 17 the San Diego Rescue Mission will provide a Christmas Outreach Meal for hundreds of homeless individuals in San Diego.

The San Diego Rescue Mission addresses the humanitarian crisis of unsheltered individuals in San Diego County through 30-day emergency shelter for women and children, a residential program featuring year-long rehabilitation and holistic approaches to wellness education and job training, and street outreach including a mobile shower ministry.

President and CEO Donnie Dee for the San Diego Rescue Mission joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner to discuss the details of the organization’s Christmas outreach meal.