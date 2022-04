San Diego Rescue Mission hosts Easter feast for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Rescue Mission will be serving up an Easter feast for San Diego’s homeless Saturday at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. complete with live music and outdoor seating.

Donnie Dee, CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the details of the feast.