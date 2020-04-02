San Diego Rescue Mission is helping the homeless during the COVID pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During these trying times, the San Diego Rescue Mission is carefully distributing resources in order to meet the needs of the men, women and children experiencing homelessness throughout San Diego.

Usually, Partners for Hunger Relief Program serves and distributes food to 20 organizations each week. Currently, the program is operating at an extremely high capacity; providing food to over 20 food distribution organizations per day throughout our community.

As San Diego Rescue Mission continues to address the needs throughout San Diego, they are asking the community to join them in providing resources and hope for the homeless.

The non profit said that the most impactful, direct way people can provide support during this season is by donating financially.

To make a donation online, please visit https://www.sdrescue.org/donate/