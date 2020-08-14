San Diego Rescue Mission reopening their emergency shelter with COVID-19 protocols

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Rescue Mission has re-opened Nueva Vida Haven (NVH), an emergency shelter that caters to women and children. The 30-day overnight shelter re-opened August 1st after temporarily closing due to COVID-19.

In order to meet COVID-19 guidelines, the Rescue Mission opened up additional space to allow social distancing for the 60 individuals who will stay at the shelter overnight. The Rescue Mission also received a $100,000 donation from an anonymous donor and a $40,000 donation from the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Foundation to renovate the NVH bathrooms to welcome the women and children back into brand new facilities

Women come to Nueva Vida Haven looking for a new life and the San Diego Rescue Mission is here to support them. NVH provides a safe place to sleep, hot and healthy meals, clothing, hygiene products, access to warm showers each night and advocacy.

President and CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission, Donnie Dee, discussed the opening of the emergency shelter on Good Morning San Diego.

The San Diego Rescue Mission is funded by the community’s support; to learn more and support the Rescue Mission, please visit www.sdrescue.org