San Diego Rescue Mission to provide hot showers to those living on the streets

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Rescue Mission unveiled on Wednesday that they will being to provide hot showers through a mobile shower unit to those living on the streets.

The San Diego Rescue Mission has provided 1,185 showers to people experiencing homelessness, with an average of 25 showers each week.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Brynes talked with Donnie Dee, President and CEO of San Diego Rescue Mission, about their Shower Ministry.

For more information, please visitwww.sdrescue.org.