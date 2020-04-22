San Diego Rescue Mission’s COVID-19 response fund grants help to close digital divide for San Diego students

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Rescue Mission has received a $60,000 grant from the San Diego COVID-19 community response fund to help provide shelter, nutrition and wraparound services to hundreds of students and children who are experiencing homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

CEO of the San Diego Rescue Mission, Donnie Dee, joined KUSI News via Skype to tell us all about the grant and what the money they have received will go towards.

The official press release for the event is below:

April 16, 2020 – San Diego, CA – The San Diego Foundation today announced $435,000 in additional rapid response grants to help close the digital divide for thousands of San Diego students who are struggling to continue their education.

The latest grantmaking from the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund is also supporting San Diegans who are experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable communities in need of healthcare and additional critical support.

“All children and their families, regardless of economic status, need access to a computer and internet to improve their educational opportunities and ultimately, their futures,” expressed Mark Stuart, President & CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “With the current crisis now requiring students to learn at home, it’s more important than ever that we provide technology resources to children who will struggle to continue their education without these vital tools.”

To date, the Fund has granted more than $3.1 million to San Diego nonprofit organizations working on the frontline to support low-wage workers, families and vulnerable communities impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Thanks to more than 2,190 individuals, companies, foundations and donor-advised funds at The San Diego Foundation, the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund has raised $8.7 million to support San Diegans in need, including $237,000 from David and Lesley Cohn of Cohn Restaurant Group and $250,000 from the Blue Shield of California Foundation.

“The Cohn Restaurant Group is proud to partner with The San Diego Foundation and Mission Edge to help restaurant employees during this very challenging COVID-19 crisis,” shared David and Lesley Cohn. “During normal times, our Restaurant Team Members provide amazing service to all of us; now in their time of need, we all need to pitch in and serve them.”

“The deep inequities exposed and exacerbated in this pandemic are all too familiar,” said Debbie I. Chang, MPH, President and CEO of Blue Shield of California Foundation. “This investment will help provide the critical and immediate support that people need now.”

Businesses, individuals and organizations can donate and find additional information about the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at SDFoundation.org/COVID19 where nonprofit organizations can also find information about how to request grant funding or more information about the interest-free loan program.

The latest round of rapid response grants include:

Computers 2 Kids, San Diego (C2K) – $175,000 To help provide thousands of laptops, tablets and other technology to students so they can continue their education and development during the COVID-19 pandemic. C2K is also requesting and accepting donations of most types of working and nonworking electronics. Learn how to donate at c3sdk.org/support.

South Bay Community Services – $100,000 To provide computers for San Diego students in grades Pre-K through 12+, as well as support homebound children living in shelters, transitional housing, and hotels or motels while awaiting permanent placement.

North County Lifeline – $100,000 To increase the capacity for tele-health support for families and individuals in need, as well as provide rental and living expenses for vulnerable San Diegans receiving assistance from North County Lifeline.

San Diego Rescue Mission – $60,000 To provide shelter, nutrition and wraparound services to hundreds of students and children who are experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grantmaking from the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund focuses on food security; other essential living expenses; emergent needs; and rent and utility payment support. The fund will also provide interest-free loans for nonprofit organizations to provide business and community service continuity.

The San Diego Foundation is part of a national movement of more than 325 community foundations that have mobilized over $530 million to aid in the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis through response funds. Individual donations are bolstered by San Diego corporations and numerous donor-advised funds at The San Diego Foundation that have contributed to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

One hundred percent of donations to the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund will be provided to nonprofits helping San Diegans impacted by the coronavirus. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the coronavirus outbreak and its recovery phases.

The San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at The San Diego Foundation was created in partnership with San Diego County Supervisor and Co-Chair of the COVID-19 Subcommittee Nathan Fletcher, San Diego Gas & Electric, United Way of San Diego County, San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, NEWS 8 and Alliance Healthcare Foundation.