San Diego resident Anna Davis wins Women’s Amateur championship at Augusta National





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Spring Valley’s Anna Davis was on Good Morning San Diego following her historical victory at the Women’s Amateur at Augusta National.

The third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur was held from March 30-April 2, and features an international field of the best women’s amateur golfers in the country.

In 2022, San Diego’s own Anna Davis came out victorious.

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

Anna Davis wins the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur! #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/3kaAQ5aarA — Augusta National Women's Amateur (@anwagolf) April 2, 2022