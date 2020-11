San Diego resident celebrates 60 years of donating blood with final donation

LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A Lakeside resident is celebrating a huge accomplishment.

Richard Kozachenko has been donating blood for over 60 years and Monday, he donated yet another pint, on his 78th birthday!

Over the years, Richard has donated a total of 145 gallons of blood, through 676 separate donations to the blood bank.

Congratulations Richard, you are making a difference and a hero to many!