San Diego resident funds pro-Ukraine billboards for fundraising





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Spirit of Liberty Foundation and the House of Ukraine are officially unveiling a billboard of Ukraine President Zelenskyy at 10:30 AM Friday.

Spirit of Liberty was founded by Richard Rovsek, a resident of Rancho Santa Fe, and growing up, his best friends were from Ukraine.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with Rovsek ahead of the unveiling to find out more about why is he is putting so much effort into fundraising for Ukraine.

Midway Drive, just north of Kemper there is a portrait of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Jeremy Salzar, artist of the portrait, has titled the piece “Defiant and Undefeated”.

The portrait was commissioned by Rancho Santa Fe’s Richard Rovsek.

The focus point of the billboard, as found in similar billboards in Los Angeles and Orange County, is Rosvek’s drive for Ukraine kicking off next week at the Air and Space Museum.