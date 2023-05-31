San Diego resident Giorgio Kirylo: Law Enforcement needs to be present in San Diego’s Safe Use homeless sites

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego is set to open Safe Use sites to house homeless residents, as part of Mayor Gloria’s plan to ban encampments in certain areas.

But East Village resident, Retired Marine Giorgio Kirylo, is warning the public of the dangers these ‘Safe Use’ sites will bring.

Kirylo joined KUSI’s Rafer Weigel on Good Evening San Diego as he explained that he believes law enforcement must be present at these locations, or we are essentially providing them a safe haven to continue committing criminal acts.

Mayor Todd Gloria’s plan does not include drug enforcement, which Kirylo blasted as a “recipe for disaster.”

San Diego Police Department is already understaffed, and they will not be able to enforce the laws at these locations.

Kirylo compared the Safe Use sites to a “trojan horse,” saying, “we are creating a, you know, frankly I was a Marine, we are creating a prisoner of war camp.”

After talking with SDPD Officers himself, Kirylo says they expect about 500 homeless to live at these sites, and 2-4 officers patrolling, which isn’t enough.

