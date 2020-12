SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego artist, Jim Hunt, is taking his art talents to the streets to create great chalk art.

Hunt says he noticed more people taking walks this year compared to others, and decided to create chalk art for them to enjoy on a stroll.

From a rocket, to fun hopscotch, to the amazing KUSI News logo, Hunt hopes to bring a smile to the community when there isn’t much to smile about.