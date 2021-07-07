San Diego resident Michella Thomas completes 21 mile English Channel swim

Michella Thomas has been swimming competitively since she was 9 years old, thanks to the influence of her mom who was an Olympic swimmer.

She went to college and swam for UCSD, and just now completed her 21 mile swim of the English Channel.

Part of her journey was to have family and friends who wanted to support her to give to a cause, and she chose UCSD’s basic needs program.

The link is still live if you want to help her reach her $10k goal, click below.

https://crowdsurf.ucsd.edu/campaigns/english-channel-swim#/