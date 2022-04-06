San Diego resident travels to Eastern Poland to cook for refugees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The conflict in Ukraine has brought forward some of the best in folks wanting to help.

One North San Diego County man is set to travel to Eastern Poland with World Central Kitchen (Chefs for Ukraine,) making food for refugees.

Volunteer and Senior Director of National Field Reimbursement for a bioscience company, Jay Ross, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss what he’s doing to help those overseas.

Ross created a GoFundMe campaign to purchase and distribute supplies while in Poland.

To donate to his GoFundMe campaign, click here.