San Diego restaurant owner discusses how new regulations have impacted the industry

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With indoor dining prohibited at San Diego County restaurants in response to a spike in local COVID-19 cases, many cities in San Diego County are waiving permits and other regulatory requirements, allowing restaurants to expand their services onto outdoor spaces like sidewalks and private parking lots.

Mike Turk, the owner of Pueblo in Pacific Beach and other establishments, discussed the troubles he’s had with new restrictions to indoor dining.

Indoor dining will be closed for at least the next three weeks after the county remained on the state’s monitoring list for three consecutive days, leading all indoor operations to be halted at a variety of businesses, including restaurants, where county health officials say many of the recent outbreaks occurred.