San Diego restaurant owner on how new regulations will impact the local industry





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Newsom ordered counties that have been on the list for at least three days to shutter indoor operations at businesses such as restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and cardrooms.

On Monday, Newsom noted the addition of San Diego and several other counties to the state’s monitoring list, and said he is awaiting an order from local health officials in each of those counties to issue an order enacting the measures, which are expected to remain in effect for at least three weeks.

There were no deaths reported, but over 1,000 positive cases were found.

Restaurants are among the businesses that will have to once again close their doors, but those with outdoor seating available can continue serving customers there.

Restaurants owners will once again have to decide how many people to staff, and figure out the most efficient way to continue conducting business under the tightened regulations.

Mike Turk, the owner of Pueblo in Pacific Beach and other establishments, discussed the troubles that will arise from the shut

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates in some CA counties. CA is now asking Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey & San Diego to close indoor operations for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 6, 2020

RELATED STORY: San Diego County reports 1,030 new positive COVID-19 cases over Fourth of July weekend