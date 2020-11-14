San Diego restaurant owner plans to remain open despite state orders to close

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County has moved into the most restrictive Purple Tier of California’s reopening process.

The Purple Tier forces “non-essential” businesses to close their indoor operations. Restaurants, churches, gyms and more will be forced to move their operations outside, or close down their business.

The owner of Meat Monsters Grill, and Fat Anthony’s Delicatessen, Anthony Andrews, joined Good Morning San Diego to explain why he has made the decision to remain open and defy Gavin Newsom’s orders.