San Diego restaurant owner Todd Brown says people don’t care about Newsom’s lockdown

PACIFIC BEACH (KUSI) – As we approach three weeks under the restrictions of Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order, restaurants across the state are ready to get back to serving customers who choose to dine at their establishments, if they survived the last three weeks in the first place.

But, despite the strict restrictions of the lockdown, positive coronavirus cases in San Diego County continue to rise. And due to the rising cases, Governor Newsom is expected to extend the regional stay-at-home order as a means of preventing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was in Pacific Beach with the owner of Bub’s and Waterbar, Todd Brown, who is extremely frustrated with our government dictating how people should run their businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

McKinnon asked Brown what he thought about Newsom’s expected extension, Brown responded saying, “Who cares?”

Brown continued to explain that people are now “making their own decisions about their safety, about you know, they are just evaluating the situation differently” than they did in March.

.@GavinNewsom is likely extending the stay-at-home order today. However, small business owners are frustrated and want an answer as to, why.

Owner of #waterbar, Todd Brown says, ”We’re closed. Minimum wage is going up. Our employees need to get paid. What’s next” @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/aUneNCGWCl — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) December 28, 2020