San Diego restaurant owner will remain open despite state orders to close

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Beginning Saturday at 12:01 AM, San Diego County will move into the most restrictive Purple Tier of Gavin Newsom’s reopening process.

The Purple Tier forces “non-essential” businesses to close their indoor operations. Restaurants, churches, gyms and more will be forced to move their operations outside, or close down their business.

The news hasn’t been welcomed by many local business owners, many of whom have reached out to KUSI News informing us that they will defy state orders, and remain open.

The owner of Meat Monsters Grill, and Fat Anthony’s Delicatessen, Anthony Andrews, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to explain why he has made the decision to remain open and defy Gavin Newsom’s orders.

Andrews explained that his restaurants are family run, and they simply can’t close their doors again. He said they have followed every single rule that has come about, and believes the government is “overstepping their boundaries.”

Governor @GavinNewsom is expected to move @SanDiegoCounty into the most restrictive Purple Tier. If so, will you support businesses who vow to defy the orders and stay open? Will you be willing to dine inside if restaurants are allowing it? #YourVoice pic.twitter.com/BocsGMVAqC — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 10, 2020