San Diego restaurant owners bittersweet over June 15 reopening





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego restaurants are ecstatic about pandemic restrictions lifting, which is doing away with social distancing and allowing for a 100% capacity.

But with Cal/OSHA’s indecision on workplace mask mandates, which the board will vote on come June 17, many restaurant owners’ joys are muddled with confusion and worry.

Executive Chef and Partner at Cohn Restaurant Group, Deborah Scott, echoed these statements in an interview with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on the state’s reopening.

These are Cohn Restaurant Group restaurants reopening fully as of June 15:

333 Pacific

BO-beau kitchen + bar

BO-beau kitchen + garden

BO-beau kitchen + roof tap

Castaway Cafe

Coaster Saloon

Coasterra

Con Pane

Corvette Diner

Del’s Hideout

Draft Republic – Carlsbad

Draft Republic – La Jolla

Island Prime / C Level

Pacific Social

Pioneer BBQ

SEA180 Coastal Tavern

Surf Rider Pizza

Tea Pavilion

The Plantation House

The Prado at Balboa Park

Vin de Syrah

Vintana Wine + Dine

ZIGZAG Pizza Pie

The Melting Pot