San Diego restaurant owners bittersweet over June 15 reopening
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego restaurants are ecstatic about pandemic restrictions lifting, which is doing away with social distancing and allowing for a 100% capacity.
But with Cal/OSHA’s indecision on workplace mask mandates, which the board will vote on come June 17, many restaurant owners’ joys are muddled with confusion and worry.
Executive Chef and Partner at Cohn Restaurant Group, Deborah Scott, echoed these statements in an interview with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on the state’s reopening.
These are Cohn Restaurant Group restaurants reopening fully as of June 15:
333 Pacific
BO-beau kitchen + bar
BO-beau kitchen + garden
BO-beau kitchen + roof tap
Castaway Cafe
Coaster Saloon
Coasterra
Con Pane
Corvette Diner
Del’s Hideout
Draft Republic – Carlsbad
Draft Republic – La Jolla
Island Prime / C Level
Pacific Social
Pioneer BBQ
SEA180 Coastal Tavern
Surf Rider Pizza
Tea Pavilion
The Plantation House
The Prado at Balboa Park
Vin de Syrah
Vintana Wine + Dine
ZIGZAG Pizza Pie
The Melting Pot