San Diego restaurant owners fight for right to keep patio rooftops

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Yet another battle is brewing between local politicians and restaurant owners.

This time, the politicians are ordering the restaurant owners to remove the “roof tops” on hundreds of outdoor patios.

Originally, the deadline was set for today, July 13.

But it’s been extended a couple of weeks until Aug. 2.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers now from Little Italy — where a lot of people would like to see these outdoor dining structures last.