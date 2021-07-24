Descanso restaurant shows appreciation for firefighters by hosting a car show





KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Wildfire season is fully upon us and Descanso Junction Restaurant is ensuring firefighters get to eat.

A Firefighter Appreciation Car Show will be taking place at Descanso Junction Restaurants Outback, replete with Texas style BBQ, music for the whole family, and even a horse trailer bar.

Descanso Junction is a family style restaurant.

Cheri and Frank Coit, Owners of Descanso Junction Restaurants Outback joined KUSI’s Auto Expert Dave Stall on Good Morning San Diego.