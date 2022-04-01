San Diego Restaurant Week 2022 kicks off Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Savor the Spring as San Diego Restaurant Week returns with over one hundred restaurants featuring delicious dining deals from Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, through Sunday, April 10th, 2022.

The San Diego County Chapter of the California Restaurant Association is proud to be part of the oldest restaurant association in America with more than one hundred years’ experience, the CRA offers industry insiders unparalleled insight into the state’s vibrant restaurant and hospitality industries. The CRA is constantly striving to simultaneously improve the restaurant business and to breed the next generation of food service leaders, ensuring the future of this vital industry.

With over 100 participating restaurants offering 2 or 3-course menu options throughout San Diego County, you’re sure to find the perfect place to satisfy any craving.