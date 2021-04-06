San Diego Restaurant Week celebrates its 17th year and returns in mid April

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Restaurant Week celebrates its 17th year and returns to the city April 11th-18th, 2021.

Restaurant Week is put on by the local Chapter of the California Restaurant Association to help drive business to our restaurant community, while offering the public discounted prix fixe menus at their favorite eateries.

San Diego Restaurant Week offers three-course, prix-fixe dinners at $20-60 and two-course, prix-fixe lunches for $10-25, depending on the restaurant.

Restaurants offer dynamic dining experiences including indoor & outdoor dining, to go options, multi-course menus including restaurant specialties, cocktails, brunch and more.

Restaurants range from fine dining to fast casual with 80 restaurants participating, from all over San Diego County

Restaurant participation fees have been significantly discounted by the California Restaurant Association and event sponsors to make participation possible during the economic challenges of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Restaurants can still sign up to be part of the event on the Restaurant Week website.

Diners can review participating restaurants and browse menus on the event website which offers easy search functionality allowing dinners to filter by Neighborhood, Price Point, Cuisine and more.

California Restaurant Association Southern California Chapter Manager, Kristina Owenburg, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss Restaurant Week.