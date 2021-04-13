San Diego Restaurant Week gives Latino restaurants opportunity to come back from pandemic closures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Restaurant Week is this week, with several places in the county participating.

Jessica Ureña, Director of Programs at the Latino Restaurant Association, explained that Latino restaurants were hit hard during the pandemic, adding, “A lot of them didn’t have the resources, and the information, and the knowledge to access support programs like PPP and other relief efforts. And so they really need our support to be able to come out of the economic recovery strong and growing to keep their businesses open.”

Ureña also described that San Diego Restaurant Week is a great opportunity for eaters to support restaurants in their comeback from the pandemic closures.

Director of Programs at the Latino Restaurant Association, Ureña, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss how Latino restaurants are participating in California restaurant weeks.